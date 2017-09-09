× SILVER ALERT: Joyce Moore out of Manchester

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police need help finding a woman with severe dementia who was last seen in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Police say Joyce Moore is 70 years old, black female, around 150 pounds. Family members say that she was sleeping when they last saw her around 1:26 a.m.

Moore has severe dementia and has been deteriorating. She is not a danger to her self or to others, and has no other major medical issues.

She was last seen wearing a tan hat, a blue Adidas jacket, and pink and neon yellow sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.