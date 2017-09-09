× Two people killed after a car crashed into a tree in Somers

SOMERS — State Police say two people from Massachusetts are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tree Friday afternoon.

around 2:15 p.m., Ruth Chake, 72, of Springfield, was driving northbound on Turnpike Road in Somers with her passenger, Bette Bradsley, 69, of East Longmeadow. For an unknown reason, Chake left the road off, off the shoulder, and struck a tree head one.

Due to the impact, Chake had to be extricated from the car. Chake was rushed to Johnson Memorial Hospital and was taken to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar, but sadly she succumbed to her injuries.

Bradsley was immediately taken from the car and also brought to Johnson Memorial Hospital where she was later taken to St. Francis via Lifestar. She too succumbed to her injuries.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to place contact Troop C at 860-896-3222.