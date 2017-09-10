× 2 seriously injured in Torrington motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON — Two people have been seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with another motorcycle.

First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. to Torringford West Road,

Police said Lifestar was called and then canceled. The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to Waterbury Hospital for their injuries.

The road was closed briefly but then re-opened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.