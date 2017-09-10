× Detainee in Hartford booking facility found dead

HARTFORD — A detainee at the Hartford booking facility was found dead Sunday morning.

Police said around 6:30 a.m., a male detainee was found in his cell unresponsive. Staff members believed he was sleeping, yet when they went to wake him he was found unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Authorities said the man was 49 years old and suffering from many medical issues. He had been in the booking facility since Friday at 2:00pm onseveral burglary related charges. “During that time he was taken to the hospital twice due to pre-existing medical issues. Both times he was released back to HPD.”

There were no immediate signs of suicide or foul play.

“While this initially appears to be a natural medical related death, we will conduct a complete internal investigation to include review of all booking facility video. The CT OCME will conduct an autopsy and report their findings. Lastly, we felt it was important to share this with our community, maintaining your trust and our relationships is our highest priority, ” Said hartford police.