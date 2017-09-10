× Eversource crews are heading to Florida

NEWINGTON — Crews from the three New England states covered by Eversource are heading south Sunday to help restore power lined damaged by Hurricane Irma’s winds and falling trees.

About 100 employees from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hamsphire are in Maryland and Virginia now prepping for the next leg of their trip to Florida.

Crews from Public Service Electric & Gas Company of Pennsylvania were seen Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.

More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state.

Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon. The utility, which services much of south Florida, says more than 845,000 of those customers are in Miami-Dade County.

Duke Energy, the dominant utility in the northern half of Florida, has about 13,000 outages with the outer bands of Irma sweeping across the region.

The power companies say they have extra crews on hand to try to restore power — when it becomes safe to do so.

FPL spokesman Rob Gould says an estimated 3.4 million homes and businesses will lose power once the worst of Irma reaches the Florida mainland.