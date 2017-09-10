× Hartford Bags of Love go to help victims of Hurricane Irma

SOUTH WINDSOR — As Hurricane Irma continues to make its way through Florida many in Connecticut like, Tierban Cabot, who is nine years old is trying to help.

As Florida recovers from Irma, something as simple as filling up ziplock bags with basic toiletries like deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and soap goes a long way. Simple things that you might not have if you’ve been evacuated from your home.

His charity is called Hartford Bags of Love. Cabot started this charity last January when he was out with his family feeding the homeless at Bushnell Park in Hartford. He encountered a homeless man who pointed to the pond and said this is my living room, and that’s when he realized he wanted to help make a difference.

While he normally makes these bags of love for homeless people he’s now extended his services to help hurricane victims. He and his family are at the Wapping Fair in South Windsor and they’re collecting donations to fill up these bags.

Alana Brenick stopped by their tent at the Wapping Fair in South Windsor, to donate some supplies.

“We’re seeing so many people displaced from their homes they don’t have places to go to they don’t have the basic needs the toiletries just to feel like we do everyday,” Brenick said.

And if you want to help donate you can come to the Wapping Fair today to drop off your supplies till 6 p.m.

If you’re unable to get to the fair, you can always donate on their website.