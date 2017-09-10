Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday; Sunny and 70’s to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure will dominate our weather with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures on Sunday with a bit of a warming trend on tap Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. In fact, we would not be too surprised if temperatures top out in the low 80s by Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Showers are possible by late Wednesday or Thursday due to a cold front. There were signs that the remnant moisture from Irma could hook on to the front and enhance the showers but now that moisture will stay off to the southeast and not affect any of Connecticut.

Hurricane Irma

Irma remains a strong Hurricane with maximum sustained winds fluctuating between Category 3 and Category 4 status. Irma will go through some fluctuations of intensity during the next 24 hours prior to making landfall. Irma has weakened a bit this morning due to the interaction with the rugged terrain along the Cuban Coast. The storm is expected to regain strength this afternoon as it takes a turn to the WNW and back into the open warm ocean waters. A direct hit from the hurricane is likely across the Florida Keys & the western side of South Florida by Sunday morning. Irma will then move parallel or along the Florida western coast, before curving a bit inland near Tampa or further north throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Despite a slight shift to the west, Irma will bring catastrophic wind damage, storm surge and torrential rain to the area beginning late tonight and continuing Sunday and into Monday. Again, Irma poses no threat to Connecticut.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for a few showers. High: 75-80

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 70s

