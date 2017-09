Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two physicians from Middlesex Hospital in Middletown discuss their fight to end the scourge of opioid overdose deaths, through education of hospital staff, new practices and public outreach. They say Middlesex County has had more such fatalities, than any other county in the state.

GUESTS: Dr. Michael Saxe, Chairman Emeritus of Middlesex Hospital's Department of Emergency Medicine

Dr. Rachel Lovins, Chair, Middlesex Hospital Department of Medicine