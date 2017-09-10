The Real Story – Mayor Luke Bronin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As state lawmakers move closer to voting on a new state budget, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is asking Governor Malloy and legislative leaders to help put the city on firmer financial footing, by, for example, "fairly reimbursing the city for its disproportionate share of non-taxable property." He warns that, if assistance in meeting its financial obligations is not provided by early November, he will seek authority to file for bankruptcy.

Mayor Bronin also talks about his intention to put submit a bid for the city to be the chosen as the site for a new Eastern headquarters complex that online retail giant, Amazon, wants to build.