Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Connecticut woman whose parents illegally brought her here from Brazil two decades ago, when she was a child, expresses deep concern about the Trump Administration's decision to drop DACA, the Obama-era program that has provided protection from deportation for her, and others like her.

She hopes Congress will now create legislation to preserve DACA, and provide a pathway to citizenship.

GUEST: CAROLINA BORTOLLETO, Co-Founder, "CT Students 4 a Dream"