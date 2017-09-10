× US may have gotten a ‘little bit lucky’: Trump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Donald Trump says the U.S. may have gotten a “little bit lucky” after Hurricane Irma veered from its original course and headed west along Florida’s coast.

He says Irma may not have been quite as destructive as a result, but that things will play out over the next several hours.

Trump addressed reporters Sunday after returning to the White House from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland where he spent the weekend monitoring the storm.

Trump says Irma will cost “a lot of money” but he isn’t thinking about that right now.

He says “right now, we’re worried about lives, not cost.”

Trump says he’ll be having additional meetings about coordination for the storm response.