Alexion to move from New Haven to Boston: Reports

NEW HAVEN — Alexion Pharmaceuticals will move from New Haven to Boston according to reports.

The Hartford Courant reports the company will announce layoffs and a move to Massachusetts.

The company said Monday it will be holding a conference call Tuesday morning to discuss its corporate strategy.

The company said it will be issuing a press release at 8 a.m. and the conference call at 8:30 a.m. Three years ago, they received a $51 million package from the state.

The company announced 210 layoffs in March. The layoffs represent about 7 percent of Alexion’s 3,000-person workforce.

The New Haven company announced in 2012 that it would be relocating from Cheshire. It accepted incentives from the state as part of its First Five economic development program.

Alexion has a manufacturing facility in Smithfield, Rhode Island.