Blumenthal holds ’emergency meeting’ on DACA in New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- In response to President Donald Trump's order to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Senator Richard Blumenthal held an emergency hearing on the impact of immigration policies on dreams and families.

The unsanctioned field hearing was held inside the First and Summerfield Church in New Haven.

The church has been providing the sanctuary for Meriden Father Marco Reyes since he was ordered to ported back on August 8. His daughter Evelyn is a DACA recipient who now faces her own threat of deportation and will testify along with her father.

Derby father Luis Barrios and his daughter Jessica will also testify regarding their family's deportation battle.

Blumenthal will gather testimony and bring that information back to Washington as he leads an effort to help pass a Dream Act and comprehensive immigration reform.

Nearly 800,000 immigrants are being affected by this latest decision to end the DACA program, which is expected to happen in six months.