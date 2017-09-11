× US Navy ships in deadly collisions had dismal training records

WASHINGTON, DC — The two US Navy destroyers involved in deadly collisions in the Pacific this summer both had lengthy records of failure to fulfill key training requirements, according to Government Accountability Office data provided to Congress and obtained by CNN.

The USS Fitzgerald had expired training certification for 10 out of 10 key warfare mission areas in June, and the USS John S. McCain had let its certifications lapse in six out of the 10 mission areas, the data show.

The dismal training record for the two ships sheds new light on one factor that may have contributed to the two collisions with commercial ships in June and August, which killed 17 sailors.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26 of Suffield, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, were both killed in the collisions.