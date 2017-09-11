× Here’s what big companies are giving for Irma relief

The damage wrought by Hurricane Irma has sparked a fresh wave of giving from corporate America.

The extent of the destruction in Florida and the Caribbean isn’t yet known, and Irma is still making its way toward Georgia as a tropical storm. It could be one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

Corporate donations raised in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which struck two weeks ago, totaled about $160 million.

A fundraising effort called Hand in Hand, backed by Verizon, Apple and other major companies, is hosting a televised fundraiser on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey are among the celebrities who have signed on.

Here is a running list of all the ways companies have promised to help, both for Harvey and Irma relief.

Apple: Donated $3 million to the Red Cross in addition to pledging $5 million for the Hand in Hand effort.

AT&T: Donating $1.4 million to relief efforts in the Caribbean and U.S. states hurt by Harvey and Irma. The company previously announced it would contribute at least $250,000 to help communities after Harvey.

Bank of America: Donating more than $3.5 million to victims of the two storms, including $754,000 donated by bank employees, which the company matched.

Citi: In the wake of Irma, the Citi Foundation committed a $1 million donation to the Red Cross, bringing its total hurricane relief contributions to $2 million.

Goldman Sachs: Committed to giving $500,000 to organizations involved in the “immediate search, clean-up and recovery efforts” after Harvey struck the Gulf Coast. After Irma, the company promised $500,000 more.

Home Depot: Pledged $2 million for Harvey and Irma relief.

Humana: Says its Humana Foundation will donate $1 million to the Red Cross for Irma relief.

IBM: Has pledged $4 million. It says $2 million will go toward Harvey relief and $2 million toward helping Irma victims.

Panda Express: Committed to raising $3 million in stores and donating $1 million.

PayPal: A sponsor of Hand in Hand, PayPal is donating $100,000 to Save the Children and $100,000 more to the Red Cross for Irma relief. It’s also launching a campaign to raise money from donors. A similar campaign for Harvey relief raised more than $4 million from 81,000 donors.

Qualcomm: Says it gave $1 million to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Qualcomm gave $1 million more to various disaster relief organizations after Harvey struck Texas.

Target: Pledged up to $1 million to Irma relief organizations, including the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, UNICEF and Save the Children. This is in addition to a $3.5 million donation for Harvey relief.

UnitedHealthcare: Announced a donation of $1 million for Irma relief, and also a 2-to-1 match for employee donations.

Verizon: After announcing a $10 million commitment after Harvey, Verizon said it would donate $2.5 million to Hand in Hand.

Walmart: Has committed to donating up to $30 million to hurricane relief.

Wells Fargo: Pledged $1.1 million to Irma relief efforts in Florida and the Caribbean, nearly half to the Red Cross. The company said its customers have donated, via ATMs, nearly $1.7 million to the Red Cross for Harvey relief.

