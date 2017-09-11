MIAMI, Fla. – Irma weakens to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased Monday morning to near 70 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma is centered about 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 18 mph.

As of Monday morning, the storm is pushing inland, still hammering Florida with winds and floodwaters. Its outer bands are now blowing wind and rain into Georgia.

Irma hit southern Florida on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power due to Irma. Utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. In Georgia, more than 100,000 are in the dark.