Meriden man files lawsuit against city, police after claiming retaliation for criticizing department

Posted 9:01 AM, September 11, 2017, by

MERIDEN — A Meriden man has filed a lawsuit against the city and police officials, alleging the police department publicized the arrest of his son as retaliation for him being outspoken against the department.

According to The Record-Journal, Christopher Dingwell Sr. filed the lawsuit last month.

He said he obtained an email from the police union president to the police chief, requesting a news release be issued about the March 2016 arrest of his son, Christopher Dingwell, Jr.

The email said the younger Dingwell was charged with throwing a facsimile gun out of a car during a traffic stop, but “more importantly” his father is among the department’s “most outspoken critics.”

A news release was later issued and details of the arrest were posted on Facebook.

The city manager declined to comment. The chief and union president could not be reached.

Related stories