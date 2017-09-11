Sunshine with warmer temperatures today

Warmer weather will be with us today, with temperatures topping out in the 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon. Sunshine and light wind will give us a great start to the week.
More quiet conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures get into the low/mid 80s for some of us. There may be a spotty shower on Wednesday, but most of us stay dry. Warm weather continues as we head into the end of the week, with an afternoon shower/thunderstorm chance by Friday.
Hurricane Irma
Irma remains a strong Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says the core of Irma is now nearing Tampa in an area south of Lakeland — a community inland and to the east of the heavily populated Tampa Bay region.
A hurricane center update at midnight said Irma remained a Category 2 hurricane with top sustained winds of 100 mph and was located about 25 miles south of Lakeland. The storm is moving north at 14 mph.
Forecast Details:
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 75-80.
Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm chance for a few showers. High: 78-84
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s to around 80.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 70's
