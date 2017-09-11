Unleash The Hope Pet Meet & Greet Event

HARTFORD — Fox 61’s Expect More HOPE, in partnership with Companions & Homemakers, is raising awareness about animal homelessness. Because animals give us unconditional love and companionship, let’s help place dogs and cats in loving, compassionate homes with people who can nurture these furry friends in need.

Join us Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 from 10am-1pm, at Companions and Homemakers Farmington location (613 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032), for this year’s Unleash the HOPE pet meet and greet event. At the event you can meet pets currently up for adoption through Protectors of Animals animal shelter and rescue, and get all the details and information on how they can become a new loving member of your family!

Recently adopted pets through Protectors of Animals:

About Protectors of Animals:

Protectors of Animals (POA) is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 no kill animal shelter and rescue. Formed in 1975 to rescue abandoned, abused and stray cats and dogs. They foster animals and provide medical care for shelter animals; and they facilitate veterinary care, administer medication, groom and socialize animals. Most importantly, they offer love, patience and understanding that give fearful animals the ability to trust people again. This hands-on approach is a big reason why POA animals make such great pets. As a certified Member of Local Independent Charities of America, they meet the highest standards of public accountability, program and cost effectiveness.

