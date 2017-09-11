Westport police arrest Waterbury tutor on child sex assault charges

WESTPORT — Acting on the complaint of a juvenile, Westport Police arrested a Waterbury man on sexual assault charges.

In late August, officers received a sexual assault complaint from a juvenile victim who reported being sexually assaulted by a tutor over a period of time.

Juan Torres Jr, 40, of Waterbury, was charged with 12 counts of risk of injury to a child, 10 counts of sexual assault 2nd degree and sexual assault 4th degree. Torres was released after posting $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 18.

Police said the victim reported that Torres took nude photos of the victim. On September 9th, Westport Detectives searched Torres’ home in Waterbury and discovered evidence at the residence which corroborated the victim’s complaint. Torres was taken into custody later that evening at the Waterbury Police Department.