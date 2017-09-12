2 Bridgeport school crossing guards struck while working; 1 guard seriously injured

BRIDGEPORT — Police said two crossing guards were struck by a car while working Tuesday morning.

Bridgeport police said Larissa B. Fountain of Bridgeport, was driving east on North Avenue when she crossed the intersection of Park Avenue and mounted the curb striking two crossing guards on duty.

“The two guards were standing on the sidewalk when they were struck by the Nissan (Fountain’s car). Which then skidded about 40 feet before coming to a final resting position at the North Ave entrance/exit to People’s Bank,” said police.

Police said crossing guard, Leonard Hunter, 68, of Bridgeport, suffered two broken legs and intracerebral hemorrhage (brain bleed) and is listed in critical condition.

“He took the full brunt of the car and was carried about thirty feet from point of impact,” said police.

The second crossing guard, Idalen Vargas, 50, of Bridgeport, suffered minor injuries. She is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Fountain was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where police said she blacked out prior to the crash.