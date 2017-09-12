Asian-Americans speak out on passage of DREAM Act

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and Asian-American DREAMers are urging the passage of the DREAM Act.

CAPAC members, including Chair Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, Immigration Task Force Chair Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are urging the passage of the bipartisan, bicameral DREAM Act, which would allow certain immigrant youth, including tens of thousands of Asian American and Pacific Islander DREAMers, to gain lawful permanent residence and U.S. citizenship.

They held a press conference Tuesday with Asian-American DREAMers that will take place at the House Triangle in Washington, D.C.