Atty. Hammond,

My husband was riding a couple of weeks ago when the weather suddenly turned and it started to rain. He was approaching a light when a car took a left in front of him, causing him to go down. The other driver didn't stop but luckily a person who saw the whole incident did. How long is it until the police finish their investigation and put out a report? He suffered a compound fracture to his arm, as well as severe road rash.

Anna B.