Berlin PD: Shots fired on Berlin Turnpike may be connected to road-rage incident

BERLIN — Police are investigating after they said shots were fired Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike by the off-ramp to Route 372.

Berlin police said during their investigation, it was determined that the two vehicles involved in the incident, had left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire during the incident.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male with a darker complexion, mid 20’s to possible early 30’s, with a chin strap facial hair that had longer hair in the chin area. He was wearing a black and gold baseball style cap.

Authorities said he was driving a silver Honda CRV, maybe 2005-2008 due to the square style. A black handgun shown, casings from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson were recovered at the scene and one bullet was recovered from victim’s vehicle. The suspect spoke in Spanish when he yelled at the victim.

“Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact us at (860) 828-7080,” said police.