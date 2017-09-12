Bridgeport man pleads guilty to throwing brick at car, killing man

BRIDGEPORT— A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for throwing a brick at a passing car, killing a man sitting inside.

The Connecticut Post reports 30-year-old Jonathan DeJesus, of Bridgeport, entered the plea Monday in connection with the death last year of 41-year-old Edy Morales.

Investigators said DeJesus was one of several people who threw objects at the car in July 2016 because the occupants had “disrespected” them. Police determined it was a brick thrown by DeJesus that killed Morales. He died of a head injury.

The judge said he will impose an 8-year prison term at a sentencing hearing on Nov. 3.