Bronx man charged with stealing remains from Stratford cemetery

STRATFORD — Police said they have arrested Aneudy Davila for his alleged role in a vandalism and theft at Union Cemetery in 2016.

Stratford police said they arrested Davila on September 7, charging him with interference with a cemetery, third degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

From June 23 – 24, Stratford police said at least one person or persons, entered the cemetery on Temple Court in the overnight hours, where they smashed a columbarium that had been there for approximately 20 years. Police said the columbarium was smashed to pieces and the urns containing the remains of 18 people were stolen.

Davila posted a $5000 bond and is set to appear in a Bridgeport court on September 18.