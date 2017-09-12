Eversource crews arrive in Florida, start working on power restoration Wednesday

ORLANDO — Crews from Connecticut arrived Tuesday in Central Florida and are expected to start work Thursday morning on repairing power lines damaged during Hurricane Irma.

“The damage caused by Hurricane Irma is extensive and a significant portion of the system may require a complete rebuild,” said Eversource Incident Commander Marc Geaumont. “Hurricane winds brought trees down onto power lines and broke utility poles, and flooding makes work to complete repairs more challenging.”

Crews left Connecticut on Sept. 9 and headed south to assist in the repairs. The company is part of the Mutual Aid Network that works together to restore power following devastating storms and major events.