HARTFORD — House Senate, Republicans hold press conference on latest budget developments.

Connecticut has been operating under an executive order since July 1st, ever since legislature failed to pass a budget. On Friday, Governor Malloy unveiled a “compromise” budget proposal which includes a sales tax increase.

The proposal features increased taxes and fees on cigarettes, ride sharing services, and some motor vehicle fees. Malloy is also reluctantly supporting an increase in the state sales tax from 6.35 percent to 6.5 percent.

House and Senate lawmakers reacted with cautious optimism or outright dismissal.

“I think it’s going to be a compromise. We all have to agree to compromise,” said State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Speaker of the House. “I said in January when we started this process that we have to leave everything on the table, we have to be open to compromise and if you’re not willing to compromise in this process then you’re going to own the ramifications of the bad outcomes that happen.”

