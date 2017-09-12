Luxury touches abound as new hotel opens in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- “You come in, you check in at the front desk, you’re offered a glass of champagne to start your stay.”

That's Delamar General Manager Daniel Coggins as he explains the first steps of your arrival at the new Delamar in West Hartford.

As you take a look around the new Delamar, it lobby both inviting and elegant. It welcomes guests to the boutique luxury hotel right in the heart of West Hartford.

“As you can see, it really is beautiful. There are unique art pieces throughout this hotel. We partnered with the New Britain Museum of American Art, and there’s original artworks throughout which are just stunning,” said Coggins.

Then you make your way upstairs to one of the 114 guest rooms and suites to accommodate those staying for a business trip or just a weekend getaway.

“We’re going to have a really good mix. We’re going to have really strong corporate travel during the week. Again, we have some amazing unique banquet spaces. We have a very large ballroom, we have some smaller meeting rooms on the second floor and so that’s going to be very strong,” said Coggins.

The hotel also expects to be a destination for social events like weddings and banquets. They are all catered by Artisan, which is the farm to table restaurant inside the Delamar that the hotel hopes compliments the restaurant offerings in the area.

“This is a great epicenter of that. The community is very food driven. Blue Back Square and the Town Center as well with amazing restaurants throughout, so this made sense to have the hotel in this area to be a part of that vibrant community,” said Coggins.

The people who live in West Hartford are excited about this new addition, not only for the accommodations it provides, but for the vitality it will add to the town.

“There’s never been a beautiful high end hotel for guests to stay when visiting West Hartford, so it’s a wonderful niche and it’s exciting. Everyone in West Hartford is thrilled,” said Melissa Weinstock, who lives in West Hartford.

“This hotel is going to bring in so many more people from out of town and then of course they will go out into Blue Back Square and the Center, eat at all the restaurants there, eat at the restaurants here. And we were saying that we come to the Center a lot and we’re starting to notice a lot of faces we’ve never seen before and that’s only going to increase with this new hotel. We’re really excited about it,” said Carolyn Gitlin, who also lives in West Hartford.

Reservations began on September 1. The hotel says the room rates start at $200 a night and vary depending on the day and the season.