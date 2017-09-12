× Man impales himself after fall from roof onto grill stand in Danbury

DANBURY — A man is in critical condition after falling from a roof and impaling himself on a BBQ grill rotisserie stand Monday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. , police and fire responded to Federal Road at the Case Do Benfica Soccer and Social Club to calls of a man that fell almost ten feet from a roof. Once on scene, Officials saw the man was impaled by a metal object

Police said that the Danbury Fire Department along with EMS personnel used a metal cutting saw to cut the metal object from the stand and secured it to the patient.

The man, 30, was taken to Danbury Hospital and remains in serious condition and was moved to surgery to remove the object.

Danbury Fire Department remains on scene waiting for OSHA to arrive.

