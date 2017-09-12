Funeral to be held for Suffield sailor killed in USS McCain crash

SUFFIELD — A Navy sailor from Suffield will be laid to rest Tuesday morning after dying in the line of duty. The wake for Dustin, Doyon was Monday and now people will gather to pay their respects at his funeral Mass .

Doyon was one of ten sailors killed when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of southeast Asia as the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call on August 21.

Doyen was a U.S. Navy electronics technician second class. He enlisted in the Navy in February of 2015 and was deployed on the McCain since June of last year.

Doyon’s wake was attended by hundreds of people and dozens more gathered to wave flags. The Town of Suffield received a donation of 200 American flags to line their streets and neighborhood as a tribute to Doyon. Local lawmakers like Senator Chris Murphy and Governor Dan Malloy have both shared their condolences, and the Doyon family put out this statement after Doyon was confirmed to have died in the crash:

“On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers. Dustin was a wonderful son, big brother, and sailor. He truly loved his family, the navy, and his shipmates. We are incredibly proud of him and his service to our country. We will miss him immensely and we are so very thankful for the 26 wonderful years we had together.”

Tim Mahoney, a Suffield resident, said he knew the family well.

“The last time that I saw Dustin was at my granddaughters graduation party and at my son’s house in Suffield, and that was a year ago last June. He was so excited leaving for Japan and going on the John McCain. H was a great young man and we’re all gonna miss him very much,” Mahoney said.

The Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a private burial at West Suffield Cemetery.