× One man injured in shooting on Boston Common, two suspects in custody

BOSTON — A shooting on Boston Common has lead to one man with life threatening injuries, a lock down at a nearby college and the slowdown of the T through two of the city’s busiest stations.

Boston police confirmed that one man was shot and has life threatening injuries near 139 Tremont St. Police said two suspects were in custody. Police are surrounding thebandstand on the common as part of the investigation. The MBTA said trains on the Red and Green lines are delayed due to the investigation.

Shooting on Boston Common, suspect ran into T and down a tunnel pic.twitter.com/BIZ9ULlxQU — Mike Gauld (@Mike_Gauld) September 12, 2017

#BPD confirming person shot (male victim) with life threatening injuries near 139 Tremont St (Boston Common). 2 suspects in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 12, 2017

EMERSON ALERT! All clear. The shelter in place order for the Boston campus has ended. — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) September 12, 2017

Check back for further details as they develop.