One man injured in shooting on Boston Common, two suspects in custody
BOSTON — A shooting on Boston Common has lead to one man with life threatening injuries, a lock down at a nearby college and the slowdown of the T through two of the city’s busiest stations.
Boston police confirmed that one man was shot and has life threatening injuries near 139 Tremont St. Police said two suspects were in custody. Police are surrounding thebandstand on the common as part of the investigation. The MBTA said trains on the Red and Green lines are delayed due to the investigation.
