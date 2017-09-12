Republicans propose state budget with no new taxes, increase education spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Showing a unified front Tuesday afternoon, House and Senate Republicans unveiled a new version of a spending bill worth around $40 billion.

“We in the House and Senate Republicans have a no tax increase, balanced budget that we are ready to call in both chambers on Thursday, we’d call today if we were in session,” said State Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader.

Republicans say their version features no new taxes, increased education spending for towns, more municipal support, and prioritized transportation spending.

“We’re on the same page we’re together, our caucuses are together,” remarked State Senator Len Fasano, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz released a statement after the Republican budget presentation saying: “We will be going through their revised proposal and if there are new things that are feasible and will help move our state forward they could be included in the final budget.”

Meanwhile Governor Dannel Malloy remained cautious saying later in the day, “I’m hopeful but there’s no white smoke or there’s nothing done, but we’ll see where this leads in the coming 48 hours I guess.”

A vote on an expected Democratic budget proposal is scheduled for Thursday.