Study: CT ranked one of the happiest states in America

HARTFORD — A new study ranking the best states to live and be happy in, puts Connecticut in the top 20.

In a study by WalletHub, analysts drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

The study ranked Connecticut 18th happiest state to live in, where Minnesota ranked number one.

“To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, we examined the 50 states across 28 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth. Read on for our findings, additional insight from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology,” according to the website.