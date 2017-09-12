UConn gets high marks in national ranking of public universities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The University of Connecticut got its highest ranking yet among the nation’s top public universities, according to the 2017 U.S. News and World Report ranking of public universities.

UConn was ranked number 18, marking its seventh consecutive year in the top 25.

UConn has been steadily climbing the ranks since 2000, when it was number 38 among public universities.

Connecticut is currently facing financial issues, as lawmakers have yet to approve a new budget for the fiscal year which began on July 1.

UConn President Herbst says she hopes financial constraints won’t stand in the way of UConn improving its national standings in coming years.

“This was accomplished despite ongoing cuts to our appropriation over several years,” says Herbst. “It shows that if the state makes the necessary investments in UConn’s future, we clearly have the potential to become a top ten institution. We are hopeful that this is the path the state chooses.”

One of UConn’s particular strengths in this year’s U.S. News rankings is student retention rate. UConn averaged a 93 percent retention rate between freshman and sophomore years from 2012 to 2015. UConn ranked 15 out of 58 public universities surveyed for this statistic.

