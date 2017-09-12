Warm, sunny Wednesday; tracking possible showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a beautiful start to the week, a warming trend will get underway over the next couple of days.

Wednesday will be just as warm, we are expecting an increase in clouds as moisture from once hurricane Irma heads in our direction. There is a slight chance for a shower Wednesday night or Thursday but most of the time will be dry. There is a better chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.

This weekend looks alright at this point, with a shower possible on Saturday and dry conditions expected for Sunday. Temperatures look to be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Tropical Storm Irma

Georgia and South Carolina are getting the worst rain and winds from Irma right now but the worst is over from this storm. The destructive winds have subsided. What's left of Irma will drift towards Tennessee before "blending" into another system and losing all tropical. characteristics. It may actually give us a few showers or thunderstorms on Friday, but it'll be a far cry from a tropical system at that point.

On The Weather Watch - Hurricane Jose:

There are some rumors swirling about Hurricane Jose hitting New York in ten days. Don't buy into the hype. It's not impossible but the probability of that happening is really low.

Jose is a category 2 hurricane that will continue to experience weakening as it meanders northeast of the Bahamas over the next couple of days. The storm is forecast to move in a clockwise loop (getting chased by high pressure). Then after 4-5 days our confidence on what this storm does next drops dramatically. Does this storm then curve northwest harmlessly out to sea? Or does Jose take a closer pass to the east coast? There are some solutions that have Jose impacting our weather 8-10 days from now. I'm not buying it yet for many reasons including it's just too soon. We always keep a close eye on storms in this position. But there are too many variables right now including storm shear and Jose moving over its own wake. I'm not even confident in how strong the storm will be 4-5 days from now let alone WHERE it will be. So don't worry about this one yet but keep an eye open for updates as we head towards the weekend. Hope that wasn't too technical for you!

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm chance for a few showers. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy. Slight chance for a shower. High: 70's.

