Anthem and Connecticare to remain on state health exchange

HARTFORD –Sources confirm that Anthem and Connecticare will remain on the Access Health CT exchange.

The two carriers, Anthem and ConnectiCare, had until Sept. 8 to notify Access Health CT whether they’ll still participate. There was a high of four insurers in 2015. Insurers have expressed concerns about remaining financially sustainable in Connecticut.

Back on August 2nd, during and Access Health Board of Directors meeting, CEO James Wadleigh made the following statement:

I’d like to address the possibility of AHCT losing its carriers. As I have been saying for the past 4 months, this is a threat knocking on our doors for the next open enrollment. Come the first week in September, there is a chance that the two insurance companies currently participating and offering plans through Access Health CT will leave the individual market on-exchange. This would have a dramatic impact on our state budget, our healthcare system and most important, the people we serve.

You can read the full statement here.

Wadleigh says coverage for current Access Health CT customers will remain unchanged through December, no matter what happens in Washington. There’s concern the federal government may stop billions of dollars in payments to insurers.

Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.