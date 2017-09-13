Officials: 6th patient from Florida nursing home dead after A/C knocked out

HOLLYWOOD, Fl. — Six people people have died at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, city officials said Wednesday.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the deaths of five patients at a Florida nursing home in Irma’s aftermath.

Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez said investigators believe the five deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills were heat-related. He said the building has been sealed off for the criminal investigation but didn’t give further details.

A total of 115 patients were evacuated from the nursing home, which lost power in the storm and had no air conditioning. Sanchez did not answer questions regarding whether a generator was running inside the place.

Jean Lindor, a kitchen worker, said through a Haitian Creole translator that the air conditioner had not been working since the storm and it had been hot inside.

Paulburn Bogle, a member of the housekeeping staff, said the place had been hot but manageable the past few days. The staff used fans, put cold towels and ice on the patients and gave them cold drinks.