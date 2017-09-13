× Fans drape ‘Racism is as American as baseball’ sign over Green Monster in Boston

BOSTON — According to Boston Red Sox’s beat writer, Jen McCaffrey, fans hung a sign reading “Racism is as American as baseball” over the Green Monster during Wednesday’s Red Sox, Athletics.

McCaffrey said the banner appeared after the top of the fourth inning. McCaffrey said the banner hung for about a minute before security came and pulled it off and also removed three people who had hung it.

A sign that read 'Racism is American as baseball' was just dropped from the Green Monster by a fan at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/OYCbQYpjoh — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 14, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.