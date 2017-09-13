EXCLUSIVE – Tom Foley talks with Jenn Bernstein on how Governor Malloy missed opportunities to turn the state around

Fans drape ‘Racism is as American as baseball’ sign over Green Monster in Boston

Posted 9:11 PM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12PM, September 13, 2017

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: A banner with the message "Racism is as American as baseball" is draped over the Green Monster during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on September 13, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON —  According to Boston Red Sox’s beat writer, Jen McCaffrey, fans hung a sign reading “Racism is as American as baseball” over the Green Monster during Wednesday’s Red Sox, Athletics.

McCaffrey said the banner appeared after the top of the fourth inning. McCaffrey said the banner hung for about a minute before security came and pulled it off and also removed three people who had hung it.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

