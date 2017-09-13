Group opens up estate to raise money for Connecticut’s first LGBT historic site

East Haddam – A piece of history will be on display this month, and organizers hope the money raised will help establish the state’s first historic site focused primarily on presenting LGBTQ history.

Connecticut Landmarks will hold a fundraiser on the 50-acre Palmer-Warner property in East Haddam which was home to preservation architect Frederic Palmer and his partner Howard Metzger from 1945 – 1971.

Connecticut Landmarks said they are preparing to open the property as Connecticut’s first historic site focused primarily on presenting LGBTQ history and needs to raise $1 million to preserve and renovate the Palmer-Warner Barn to create a visitor welcome, event and exhibit center. All proceeds benefit the Palmer-Warner Visitor Welcome, Event and Exhibition Center Project.

Organizers said the house, at 307 Town Street, East Haddam, dates back to the 18th century. It has been untouched for 12 years since Metzger’s death. The furnishings include American Colonial, Victorian and Colonial Revival furniture; porcelain, glass, and silver; paintings and decorative objects; and many personal belongings. Palmer’s architectural papers and drawings, personal photographs, correspondence between Palmer and Metzger during WWII and Metzger’s correspondence and papers are also housed there.

On Saturday, September 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. guests can get a sneak peek at the Palmer-Warner property before it opens to the public. The rain date: Sunday, September 24 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Events will include hayrides, games, music, classic cars courtesy of the Lambda Car club-Nutmeg Chapter. From 4 to 5 p.m. attendees will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Palmer-Warner House collection. Later there will be an al fresco raw bar with autumnal picnic sides.

You can find more info here www.ctlandmarks.org or 860.247.8996 x 23.