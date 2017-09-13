× Kaepernick, others speak out in support of Seahawks’ Bennett

SEATTLE — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among athletes and activists showing support for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who says he was subjected to racially motivated excessive force by Las Vegas police last month.

Kaepernick, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actor Jesse Williams and Black Lives Matter co-founders Opal Tometti and Patrice Khan-Cullors are among those who signed a statement of solidarity released Wednesday.

Bennett says he was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers who were searching for a shooter at a Las Vegas casino. He says it’s because he’s a black man.

Las Vegas police deny race played a role.

Bennett has been a leader of national anthem protests by players at NFL games, which Kaepernick started.