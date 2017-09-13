EXCLUSIVE – Tom Foley talks with Jenn Bernstein on how Governor Malloy missed opportunities to turn the state around

Kaepernick, others speak out in support of Seahawks’ Bennett

Posted 7:52 PM, September 13, 2017

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on August 26, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE —  San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among athletes and activists showing support for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who says he was subjected to racially motivated excessive force by Las Vegas police last month.

Kaepernick, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actor Jesse Williams and Black Lives Matter co-founders Opal Tometti and Patrice Khan-Cullors are among those who signed a statement of solidarity released Wednesday.

Bennett says he was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers who were searching for a shooter at a Las Vegas casino. He says it’s because he’s a black man.

Las Vegas police deny race played a role.

Bennett has been a leader of national anthem protests by players at NFL games, which Kaepernick started.

