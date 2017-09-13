× Naugatuck teen says man posing as officer tried to lure her into car

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating a report of a man posing as an off-duty police officer trying to lure a teenage girl into his car.

The 16-year-old girl told Naugatuck police she was riding her bike when the man drove up and asked her several times if she needed a ride. She said he told her that he was a police officer but did not have his badge on him.

When the man wouldn’t leave, the teen screamed for help, attracting the attention of a passer-by.

The Naugatuck Police Department said they are trying to track the man down.