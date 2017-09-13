EXCLUSIVE – Tom Foley talks with Jenn Bernstein on how Governor Malloy missed opportunities to turn the state around

Naugatuck teen says man posing as officer tried to lure her into car

Posted 8:08 AM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12AM, September 13, 2017

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating a report of a man posing as an off-duty police officer trying to lure a teenage girl into his car.

The 16-year-old girl told Naugatuck police she was riding her bike when the man drove up and asked her several times if she needed a ride. She said he told her that he was a police officer but did not have his badge on him.

When the man wouldn’t leave, the teen screamed for help, attracting the attention of a passer-by.

The Naugatuck Police Department said they are trying to track the man down.

