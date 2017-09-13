Plainfield man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old at motorcross club

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Police say that a Plainfield man has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in July.

Shane Boucher, 25, of Plainfield, was already incarcerated on an unrelated charge but was arrested at the Danielson Superior Court and charged with Sexual Assault, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and illegal sexual contact.

The charges stem from an incident back on July 11th. A 15-year-old girl was staying at the Central Cycle Club in Central Village at an overnight event. She reported to police that she woke up to Boucher sexually assaulting her.

Boucher was eventually charged and arrested after an investigation led to an arrest warrant.

Boucher was held on a $65,000 bond and will be in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.