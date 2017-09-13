EXCLUSIVE – Tom Foley talks with Jenn Bernstein on how Governor Malloy missed opportunities to turn the state around

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state

Posted 2:25 PM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:09PM, September 13, 2017

ROCKFORD, Wash.  — Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

1 person has been killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire

