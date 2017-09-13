× 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire

Due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all southside SPS schools are currently in lockdown. Updates as information allows. — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

CORRECTION 10:40 – All SPS schools are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure. Click for definition of terms: https://t.co/SgjGt1tPsC — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017