Recipe – Cast-iron seared filet of beef with Irish cheddar grits

Cast-iron seared filet of beef with Irish cheddar grits

Ingredients:

2 main entrée filet mignons
2 cups Irish cheddar cheese, shredded
2 cups grits
¼ lb. butter
4 cups whole milk
salt & pepper

Directions:

For Filets:

  1. Graciously season both sides of filets with salt & pepper
  2. Add filets to pre-heated med/high cast iron skillet
  3. Sear each side of filets about 4 minutes each for medium rare
  4. Pull meat off heat and let rest for at least 3-4 minutes

For Grits:

  1. Bring milk and butter to a vigorous simmer
  2. Stir in grits
  3. Stir often until grits are soft, around 20 minutes
  4. Add shredded Irish cheddar, salt & pepper
  5. Grits should be smooth and creamy
