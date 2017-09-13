Recipe – Cast-iron seared filet of beef with Irish cheddar grits

Cast-iron seared filet of beef with Irish cheddar grits
Ingredients:
2 main entrée filet mignons
2 cups Irish cheddar cheese, shredded
2 cups grits
¼ lb. butter
4 cups whole milk
salt & pepper
Directions:
For Filets:
- Graciously season both sides of filets with salt & pepper
- Add filets to pre-heated med/high cast iron skillet
- Sear each side of filets about 4 minutes each for medium rare
- Pull meat off heat and let rest for at least 3-4 minutes
For Grits:
- Bring milk and butter to a vigorous simmer
- Stir in grits
- Stir often until grits are soft, around 20 minutes
- Add shredded Irish cheddar, salt & pepper
- Grits should be smooth and creamy
41.763711 -72.685093