Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cottage is for sale!

OLALLA, Wash. — It’s nothing short of a fairytale! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cottage is up for sale!

Well, not the exact house since it was a story originally published in 1812, but one family loved the story so much they decided they wanted to live there, so they did!

It’s unlikely that Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm or Walt Disney would have imagined the enchanted cottage of the Seven Dwarfs would be replicated as a family home outside of Olalla, Washington. The details in each turn of the home’s wood, the intricate forged ironwork and each pane of stained glass showcases the exacting craftsmanship, imagination and labor of love that went into its creation.

The Brothers Grimm published their first collection of folklore stories in 1812 under the title of Grimms’ Fairy Tales. It was to become the standard reading material for children’s bedtime stories around the world. Snow White appeared in their first edition and the brothers made their final revision of the story in 1854.

Snow White was plagued with a wicked stepmother and her jealous attempts to murder the beautiful girl by cutting off her air supply and poisoning her, but as the happier fairy tales go, Snow White was able to overcome all that; saved by her friends the Seven Dwarfs and finally rescued by a Prince who she married and lived happily ever after. But the enchanted cottage of the Seven Dwarfs transcended the story and its charm and appearance has never lost its appeal. It was also the environment where Snow White felt safe and secure and was her happy place.

Walt Disney also saw the merits of the fairy tale and turned it into an animated film in 1937 that was so popular – and still is – that it played a large part in the Disney success through generations.

One imaginative family was so in love with the Seven Dwarf’s home that they reproduced it as a family home where they lived until 2005. The person who bought it continued the theme and even enhanced the interior. After twelve years of living in one of the world’s most magical environments, she is offering her Snow White cottage for sale to the next family who will find as much joy there.

Read more about the home for sale here.