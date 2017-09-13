Suffield man charged in connection to violent armed robbery in February

BOLTON — State police said they have arrested a Suffield man in connection to a stabbing that took place in February.

On Wednesday, state police said they arrested Daniel Duffy Jr., 36, and charged him with first degree assault and criminal attempt to robbery in the degree.

State police said on February 28, around 5:20 p.m., troopers from Troop K-Colchester responded to 14 Tunxis Trail in Bolton for a reported stabbing that had occurred in the roadway.

State police said when they arrived, they found a Gary Colon suffering from multiple stab wounds in and around his torso, head and face. State police said Colon was taken to Hartford Hospital for the evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

Colon told state police that an acquaintance he knew drove him to a location in Bolton from East Hartford where he was struck in the head with a tire jack and was repeatedly stabbed in an attempted robbery. State police said the suspect fled the scene, leaving Colon in the roadway.

After an investigation, state police said Duffy Jr., who already is in prison, was identified as the suspect wanted for the stabbing of Colon.

State police said incident remains under investigation.