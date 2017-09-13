Summer weather is back and temperatures near 80 will stick around the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer weather is back and temperatures in the 80s will stick around the next few days, but we'll gradually start to lose the sun as the week progresses.

Wednesday will be just as warm with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to near 80 for the beaches. Clouds will start to increase as moisture from once-Hurricane Irma heads in our direction. There is a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle Wednesday night or Thursday but most of the time will be dry. There is a better chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.

This weekend looks alright at this point, with a blend of sun and clouds and highs near 80 degrees.

Hurricane Jose likely passes well to our east early next week though it’s worth watching.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Chance sprinkle at night. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a passing shower. High: upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers or a thunderstorm likely. High: near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy. Slight chance for a shower. High: near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

