Trumbull police activity at Royce Condominiums shuts down complex

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Police say they are involved in an ongoing police incident involving occupants of one apartment located within the Royce of Trumbull properties off Old Town Road.

Police are being assisted by several other local agencies and emergency response teams, though it’s unknown what other agencies are there at this time.

Police say they have a secure perimeter at the complex. Residents at the comp[lex are being asked to not be outside of the complex as no one is being allowed inside the main gate.

The residents of the condos inside their homes need to remain indoors unless directed otherwise by officers on site.

The Trumbull School system is holding students who live at the condos at their respective schools.

This is a developing story.