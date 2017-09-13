Two woman struck by a train in Thompson, one killed

THOMPSON — Police say two people were struck by a train overnight in Thompson, one being killed at the scene.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Buckley Hill Road and River Street in Thompson. Police say it was first reported as only person, but when first responders arrived they found two people who were struck and suffering serious injuries.

Brittany Lafleche, 28, of Thompson, was conscious and alert when crews arrived but suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital for further evaluation. Morgan Nordby, 26, also of Thompson, was located down an embankment and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are still investigating.